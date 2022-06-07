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COVID: “Disease Mainly Of The Elderly, Kind Of Like The Flu” Says Bill Gates
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The Jimmy Dore Show


It’s lucky Bill Gates isn’t financially dependent on his YouTube channel because his most recent statements might get him deplatformed. Specifically, Gates said that COVID was a lot like the flu and was a disease mainly of the elderly that wasn’t actually all that deadly - positions that could have gotten you banned from social media not that long ago.

Jimmy and American comedian Kurt Metzger welcome Gates to the party now that it’s acceptable to hold these views.

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Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger
Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com

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#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.
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