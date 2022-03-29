Cannabis Robberies on the Rise

Washington pot shops call on the state to improve protection from violent robberies with a bill designed to lengthen sentences for pot shop robberies.Advocates told lawmakers that the swift uptick in robberies has put the industry in a crisis.Until federal legalization or the SAFE Banking Act passes, cannabis will remain a cash-only business, drawing added risks for local small business owners.There have been dozens of cannabis shop robberies in the last few months in western Washington alone. Some cannabis shop owners feel the state is not doing enough to protect their businesses.Since law enforcement agencies handle the robberies, the Liquor and Cannabis Board said it is not always notified when a crime happens.But rest easy because the state Liquor and Cannabis Board said it is communicating safety tips with cannabis retailers, including advice to:*Hire armed security guards*Make frequent cash deposit*Post signs that staff don't have access to much cash*Communicate safety guidelines with staff so they know what to do in the event of a robberyMy $.02 is that these violent robbers should be in prison, but if you’re going to pass a bill, how about you lobby the state capital for better banking laws so you can actually protect these businesses?Episode 917 The #TalkingHedge looks at MJ Biz Daily’s article...