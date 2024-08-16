BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Can You Take Albendazole & Methylene Blue On The Same Day?
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
632 followers
1
26 views • 8 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For Albendazole USP Grade (>99% purity) Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/albendazole.html


How Albendazole Kills Parasites! - (Science Based) - https://sunfruitdan.co/44OippH

Which Parasites Can Albendazole Kill? - https://sunfruitdan.co/3QIBOCr

The Albendazole (Human) Parasite Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UIQvb4


Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs

Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

Things You Can Combine With Methylene Blue! - https://t.ly/FjPKA

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Can You Take Albendazole & Methylene Blue On The Same Day?


Albendazole is a potent anti-parasitic medication that can and will eradicate a wide variety of parasites in a person's body when ingested, and Methylene Blue is a very effective nootropic that also has a wide array of detox and health-optimizing benefits.


I have made many videos talking about both of these, and I get asked frequently if these can be taken on the same day safely or not.


So, due to being asked this, I have created this video, "Can You Take Albendazole & Methylene Blue On The Same Day? " for anyone wanting to find out the answer to this question.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Ivermectin Cancer Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/4bd5ZcF


WARNING IVERMECTIN IS A DANGEROUS HORSE DRUG!


When the COVID-19 Pandemic was announced soon after, many doctors, social media influencers, detox coaches, etc, started advising people to ingest Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 effectively.


Soon after, the mainstream medical and news outlets caught wind of this, and they started sharing endless amounts of scare tactic news posts warning people not to ingest Ivermectin because it's a dangerous poisoning horse drug that humans should not consume because it's intended for horses, not humans!


In this video, I extensively address everything mentioned above. "WARNING: IVERMECTIN IS A DANGEROUS HORSE DRUG!" I highly advise you to watch this video from start to finish if you want to learn the truth about Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment.


methylene bluehow to use methylene bluemethylene blue protocolmethylene blue nootropicalbendazolealbendazole parasite detoxalbendazole protocolalbendazole parasiteshow to use albendazolecan you take albendazole and methylene blue on the same dayalbendazole methylene bluealbendazole medicationsunfruitdan
