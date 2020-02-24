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EMFs for nurses and other health professionals
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49 views • February 24, 2020
After being a victim of EMF poisoning and recovering, I know firsthand that this is a real problem. Many of our patients may present with mystery symptoms in which there are no real explanations. In this series I will present evidence for the different presentations of illness and how they may be exacerbated by EMFs.
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