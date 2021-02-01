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GOOD NURSES, MEDICAL BUREAUCRATIC MURDER AND POPULATION CONTROL
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61 views • February 01, 2021
First hand testimony of a military nurse amidst the Covid 19 population control globalist technocracy agenda
1.A military frontline nurse's experience with Covid 19
2. A Russian military perspective
3. Personal testimonies regarding natural immune system compromising vaccine damage
4. The Electroporation Tattoo in MRNA (mode-rna) bioweapons aka bioengineered vaccines
1.A military frontline nurse's experience with Covid 19
2. A Russian military perspective
3. Personal testimonies regarding natural immune system compromising vaccine damage
4. The Electroporation Tattoo in MRNA (mode-rna) bioweapons aka bioengineered vaccines
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