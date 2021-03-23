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Mr. Evil: Bill Gates Plots to Block Out Sunlight
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170 views • March 23, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall discusses the latest shocking revelation from Sidney Powell, as she admits that many of her comments on the Dominion election conspiracy were 'exaggeration and hyperbole.' The team also talks about the plan by Billionaire Bill Gates to use chalk to block out the sun.
Then, in closing, is the alien invasion upon us? The new Coronavirus bill contains language saying that the government information about UFOs is due to be released later this year.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (3/23/21)
Then, in closing, is the alien invasion upon us? The new Coronavirus bill contains language saying that the government information about UFOs is due to be released later this year.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (3/23/21)
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