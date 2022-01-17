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Timing of the Exodus
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20 views • January 17, 2022
In the Torah portion Beshalach we learn that YHWH Himself led Israel to the be seemingly trapped between the Red Sea & the pursuing Egyptian army. Why? What are the similarities between the first exodus & the plagues in the book of Revelation?
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