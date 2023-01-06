Enemy of All Mankind

There are portions of the Scripture that terrify the Christian church and we are going to talk about that. These scriptures identify the enemy of Christ, His Word, the Church and all mankind and the Antichrist. The Church cannot help the world nor be loyal to Jesus Christ unless we embrace and declare His Word.
