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They Don’t Just Lie about some Stuff, they Lie about EVERYTHING [26.06.2021]
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81 views • June 26, 2021
'Be sober, be alert, be watchful and be vigilant; because your adversary the Devil, prowls around as a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour' - I Peter 5:8-12 NKJV
I Peter 5:8-12
'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places'
- Ephesians 6:12
7grains ofsalt - 7 hours ago
Be ready.
Yes, everything in front of us today is a massive theater ?? show.
Thank you & God bless you!
659 viewsJun 26, 2021
chuck middleton
5.29K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2XcpiwPWRaw
I Peter 5:8-12
'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places'
- Ephesians 6:12
7grains ofsalt - 7 hours ago
Be ready.
Yes, everything in front of us today is a massive theater ?? show.
Thank you & God bless you!
659 viewsJun 26, 2021
chuck middleton
5.29K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2XcpiwPWRaw
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