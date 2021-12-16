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92 views • December 16, 2021
The Creator of the Heavens and Universe desires that we would draw close, that we would commune in His presence, that we would turn to Him in our trials…in our times of need, to encounter His love and Salvation freshly and be supernaturally endued from on high for all that we need!
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