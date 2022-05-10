Med beds, the Jabs, the Great Reset & Intel update for May 10, 2022

#medbeds #thegreatreset #klausschwab #COVID-19 #secretspaceprogramsIn this video, I will provide an intel update and news on the ongoing war behind the scenes, and also give you a recap of my last article about med beds and the "great reset". As this article is massive with lots of references and images, I urge you to click the link below this video to the article and read it.As I have recently gathered so much bombshell intel on what's going on behind the scenes, I'll only provide some intel and I'm going to publish a new article that will only focus on news and intel soon.If you like this information, please press the subscribe button to receive notifications when I upload a new video and give this video the thumbs up!Please support my work. You can use Patreon or Bitchute (below my videos). Every little contribution matters.Your $5 or $10 contributions make such a big difference and helps me to get by as I continue this work.I highly appreciate your continued support.Much love and blessings to you.I love reading your comments, so please comment below this article.If you've enjoyed reading my book, please review it on the site that you bought it. And it would be wonderful if you take a picture with it and share it on social media. Thank you!To receive notifications on new content that I publish, if this channel is taken down, please subscribe on massawakening.org. Just fill out the pop-up form.Thanks a lot for your continued support.References:from 28:30 about the disasters that were planned by the psychos and were stopped like the enormous tsunami on NY that was stopped… or the one on Israel32:00 minute mark – if everything goes as planned, within weeks there would be an event that would start our ascension process!!!