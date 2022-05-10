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Med beds, the Jabs, the Great Reset & Intel update for May 10, 2022
Mass Awakening
Mass Awakening
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270 views • May 10, 2022
#medbeds #thegreatreset #klausschwab #COVID-19 #secretspaceprograms

In this video, I will provide an intel update and news on the ongoing war behind the scenes, and also give you a recap of my last article about med beds and the "great reset". As this article is massive with lots of references and images, I urge you to click the link below this video to the article and read it.

As I have recently gathered so much bombshell intel on what's going on behind the scenes, I'll only provide some intel and I'm going to publish a new article that will only focus on news and intel soon.

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https://massawakening.org/med-beds-the-jabs-and-the-great-reset/
https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/

References:

https://unifyd.tv/movie/disclosure-part-3-an-interview-with-ray/
from 28:30 about the disasters that were planned by the psychos and were stopped like the enormous tsunami on NY that was stopped… or the one on Israel

https://www.infowars.com/posts/dr-tenpenny-hemorrhagic-fever-virus-being-threatened-for-the-next-pandemic/
https://banned.video/watch?id=62437db7b66b7f3667962f37


https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/6255c5e90587fe001a328a97/12-04-2022-United-Network-Global-News-Desk-Special-Report
32:00 minute mark – if everything goes as planned, within weeks there would be an event that would start our ascension process!!!

https://gvinstitute.org/the-latest-ground-command-updates/
https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/627589c9766841001ac01b60/06-05-2022-United-Network-Global-News-Desk
Keywords
healingsecret space programsmedical freedomcovid-19the great resetcovid-19 vaccinesmed beds
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