Shocking Footage: Chinese Military Red Alert Video Reveals Plan Of A World War

Stew Peters Show





So Nancy Pelosi managed to walk out of Taiwan unscathed, but Taiwan is now a target to China’s wrath.





As we are decreasing our military power, China is INCREASING their military power. China is becoming the powerhouse that our leaders NEVER saw coming, all because of the lacking leadership of the Biden Administration.





David Pyne joins to address the next steps that we must take to defend our nation & families from the target that China put on our backs.





Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!





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