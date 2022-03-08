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March 8, 2022 WRH Show w/ Michael Rivero, guest hosted by Chris Steiner, w/ guest, Robert Scott Bell
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4 views • March 11, 2022
March 8, 2022 What Really Happened Show with Michael Rivero, substitute hosted by Chris Steiner (TheLiberationStation.com), with Guest, Dr. Robert Scott Bell, D.A. Homeopath, Host of Robert Scott Bell Show (RobertScottBell.com)
March 8, 2022 What Really Happened Show with Michael Rivero (WhatReallyHappened.com), substitute hosted by Chris Steiner (TheLiberationStation.com), with Guest, Dr. Robert Scott Bell, D.A. Homeopath, Host of The Robert Scott Bell Show (RobertScottBell.com)
► Facebook live: http://facebook.com/wearechange.tampa/videos/308123094636453
► Audio archives:
• Hour 1: https://www.republicbroadcastingarchives.org/what-really-happened-with-michael-rivero-march-8-2022-hour-1
• Hour 2: https://www.republicbroadcastingarchives.org/what-really-happened-with-michael-rivero-march-8-2022-hour-2
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Robert Scott Bell, D.A. Hom., Host of The Robert Scott Bell Show (RobertScottBell.com): In broadcast media since 1999, Robert Scott Bell, D.A. Hom. (American Academy of Clinical Homeopathy 1994) served on the board of the American Association of Homeopathic Pharmacists (1999-2001), currently serving on the Board for Trinity School of Natural Health, and continues to provide direct support to those in need and works with physicians on their toughest cases. He personally overcame numerous chronic diseases over 26 years ago via homeopathy, herbal medicine, organic whole foods, minerals, essential fats and the transformational power of belief. Robert has spent the past decade delving into the antimicrobial, immune-supporting and regenerative properties of silver. As a Homeopath, he has dedicated his life to revealing the healing power within us all. Robert is the father of two vaccine-free children, Elijah and Ariana, with his wife, Nancy. RSB co-authored "Unlock the Power To Heal" with Ty Bollinger. His radio program, The Robert Scott Bell Show, broadcasts LIVE from 3-5 PM Eastern M-F and Sundays 1-3 PM Eastern on syndicator, Genesis Communications Network (GCN), with rebroadcasts via UK Health Radio, along with Facebook, iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn, SoundCloud, dLive, Twitch, PlayerFM, Brighteon, Podbay, OwlTail, Listen Notes, TopPodcast, Luminary, PodcastAddict, United Pocasters, Radio Canada Online, Moon.FM, PodPlay. Live video with chat rooms are at RobertScottBell.com/listen and facebook.com/TheRSBSHOW/live.
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From the first hour: Dr. Paul Thomas' podcast, "Against the Wind," episode 40, March 7, 2022, featuring Judy Mikovits, Ph.D.:
https://player.fm/series/against-the-wind-podcast/episode-040-against-the-wind-with-dr-paul-featuring-judy-mikovits-phd-cellular-and-molecular-biologist-bernadette-pajer-public-policy-director-of-informed-choice-wa
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Liberation Station Radio Show with Chris Steiner (TheLiberationStation . com) is live 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM EST on Republic Broadcasting Network (RepublicBroadcasting.org).
Watch and listen live:
► All RBN listening options: http://RepublicBroadcasting.org/listen-live
► More listening and viewing options are on the Listen/Archives Page at http://TheLiberationStation.com/ListenArchives
► http://facebook.com/WeAreChange.Tampa
► Best quality audio is archived soon after the show at http://RepublicBroadcastingArchives.org/category/Chris-Steiner
Call in:
► 512-248-8252
► Toll free at 800-313-9443
Please help keep the show going and back on the TAN Talk Network (TanTalk1340.com) of six Florida stations by donating at Patreon.com/LiberationStation or GiveSendGo.com/liberationstation for a healthier, more peaceful future.
March 8, 2022 What Really Happened Show with Michael Rivero (WhatReallyHappened.com), substitute hosted by Chris Steiner (TheLiberationStation.com), with Guest, Dr. Robert Scott Bell, D.A. Homeopath, Host of The Robert Scott Bell Show (RobertScottBell.com)
► Facebook live: http://facebook.com/wearechange.tampa/videos/308123094636453
► Audio archives:
• Hour 1: https://www.republicbroadcastingarchives.org/what-really-happened-with-michael-rivero-march-8-2022-hour-1
• Hour 2: https://www.republicbroadcastingarchives.org/what-really-happened-with-michael-rivero-march-8-2022-hour-2
═════════════════════════════════════
Robert Scott Bell, D.A. Hom., Host of The Robert Scott Bell Show (RobertScottBell.com): In broadcast media since 1999, Robert Scott Bell, D.A. Hom. (American Academy of Clinical Homeopathy 1994) served on the board of the American Association of Homeopathic Pharmacists (1999-2001), currently serving on the Board for Trinity School of Natural Health, and continues to provide direct support to those in need and works with physicians on their toughest cases. He personally overcame numerous chronic diseases over 26 years ago via homeopathy, herbal medicine, organic whole foods, minerals, essential fats and the transformational power of belief. Robert has spent the past decade delving into the antimicrobial, immune-supporting and regenerative properties of silver. As a Homeopath, he has dedicated his life to revealing the healing power within us all. Robert is the father of two vaccine-free children, Elijah and Ariana, with his wife, Nancy. RSB co-authored "Unlock the Power To Heal" with Ty Bollinger. His radio program, The Robert Scott Bell Show, broadcasts LIVE from 3-5 PM Eastern M-F and Sundays 1-3 PM Eastern on syndicator, Genesis Communications Network (GCN), with rebroadcasts via UK Health Radio, along with Facebook, iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn, SoundCloud, dLive, Twitch, PlayerFM, Brighteon, Podbay, OwlTail, Listen Notes, TopPodcast, Luminary, PodcastAddict, United Pocasters, Radio Canada Online, Moon.FM, PodPlay. Live video with chat rooms are at RobertScottBell.com/listen and facebook.com/TheRSBSHOW/live.
═════════════════════════════════════
From the first hour: Dr. Paul Thomas' podcast, "Against the Wind," episode 40, March 7, 2022, featuring Judy Mikovits, Ph.D.:
https://player.fm/series/against-the-wind-podcast/episode-040-against-the-wind-with-dr-paul-featuring-judy-mikovits-phd-cellular-and-molecular-biologist-bernadette-pajer-public-policy-director-of-informed-choice-wa
═════════════════════════════════════
Liberation Station Radio Show with Chris Steiner (TheLiberationStation . com) is live 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM EST on Republic Broadcasting Network (RepublicBroadcasting.org).
Watch and listen live:
► All RBN listening options: http://RepublicBroadcasting.org/listen-live
► More listening and viewing options are on the Listen/Archives Page at http://TheLiberationStation.com/ListenArchives
► http://facebook.com/WeAreChange.Tampa
► Best quality audio is archived soon after the show at http://RepublicBroadcastingArchives.org/category/Chris-Steiner
Call in:
► 512-248-8252
► Toll free at 800-313-9443
Please help keep the show going and back on the TAN Talk Network (TanTalk1340.com) of six Florida stations by donating at Patreon.com/LiberationStation or GiveSendGo.com/liberationstation for a healthier, more peaceful future.
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