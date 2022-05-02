U.S. FOOD FAMINE WAS SIMULATED IN 2015: THE PREMEDITATED PLAN TO STARVE AMERICANS

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Stew Peters
stewpeters
Globalists are destroying our food plants! Edward Szall joins The Stew Peters Show to expose the harm that could occur from these food plant disasters, and who might be behind this!
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