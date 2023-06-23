Create New Account
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
Published 19 hours ago

Girl Survives a Tragic Traffic Incident, VIEWER DISCRETION.


Due to the carelessness of her relatives on a road in eastern Antioquia, Columbia, a minor was run over by three motorcyclists and miraculously escaped unharmed. A Miracle.

She certainly would of been killed if she ran into the white truck. The motorcycles may of saved her life. WOW what consequences.

source,

https://www.facebook.com/OperacionTB/videos/115681111555776

accidenttrafficgirltragicsurvives

