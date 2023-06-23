Girl Survives a Tragic Traffic Incident, VIEWER DISCRETION.
Due to the carelessness of her relatives on a road in eastern Antioquia, Columbia, a minor was run over by three motorcyclists and miraculously escaped unharmed. A Miracle.
She certainly would of been killed if she ran into the white truck. The motorcycles may of saved her life. WOW what consequences.
source,
https://www.facebook.com/OperacionTB/videos/115681111555776
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.