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PETER KELLOW. INTRODUCTION -
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71 views • May 12, 2022
The GLOBALISTS have a plan. So ANTI-GLOBALISTS need a plan to defeat them. NATIONS OVER GLOBALISM shows in these videos in detail how we do this. This must happen through the assertion of each sovereign nation so that it cannot be touched by globalist plans. We assert our nations through a powerful new national constitution backed up by a new sovereign economics and new political philosophy
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