Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 12, 2023 - US prepares for UKRAINE COLLAPSE by blaming Zelensky and his top military officials for Nordstream sabotage

0:00 Volcano alert

13:26 Israel

18:47 Iran

23:42 BRICS

24:29 Nordstream Sabotage

49:37 Global Currency IMPLOSION

1:12:51 Interview with Scott Ritter





- Volcano alert in #Iceland as large eruption now appears imminent

- Potential threat to world food supply due to GLOBAL DIMMING

- Grand Solar Minimum + large volcano = collapsing #food yields and #famine

- #Israel threatens #Lebanon and threatens to conduct mass bombing campaign on CIVILIANS in #Beirut

- WashPost propaganda paper points finger at top Ukrainian military official (Chervinsky) for #Nordstream sabotage

- Nordstream destruction devastated Europe's economy, keeping America's #dollar currency stronger by comparison

- U.S. LNG exporters reap HUGE profits from war in Ukraine and the Middle East

- USA prepares to pivot away from #Ukraine and blame Ukrainian officials for FAILURE

- #Zelensky is now being described in western media as DELUSIONAL

- General Zeluzhny likely vying to replace Zelensky

- Ukraine's military defeat is now certain, and a final settlement (surrender) will be negotiated in 2024

- #Russia will take Odessa in the settlement negotiations

- The USA will suffer a huge global loss in reputation due to defeat of Ukraine

- This will impact the #dollar and treasury debt markets, causing more countries to pivot to #BRICS currencies

- We are watching the final chapter of the fall of the U.S. empire

- Full interview with former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter





