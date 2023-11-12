Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 12, 2023 - US prepares for UKRAINE COLLAPSE by blaming Zelensky and his top military officials for Nordstream sabotage

0:00 Volcano alert
13:26 Israel
18:47 Iran
23:42 BRICS
24:29 Nordstream Sabotage
49:37 Global Currency IMPLOSION
1:12:51 Interview with Scott Ritter
- Volcano alert in #Iceland as large eruption now appears imminent
- Potential threat to world food supply due to GLOBAL DIMMING
- Grand Solar Minimum + large volcano = collapsing #food yields and #famine
- #Israel threatens #Lebanon and threatens to conduct mass bombing campaign on CIVILIANS in #Beirut
- WashPost propaganda paper points finger at top Ukrainian military official (Chervinsky) for #Nordstream sabotage
- Nordstream destruction devastated Europe's economy, keeping America's #dollar currency stronger by comparison
- U.S. LNG exporters reap HUGE profits from war in Ukraine and the Middle East
- USA prepares to pivot away from #Ukraine and blame Ukrainian officials for FAILURE
- #Zelensky is now being described in western media as DELUSIONAL
- General Zeluzhny likely vying to replace Zelensky
- Ukraine's military defeat is now certain, and a final settlement (surrender) will be negotiated in 2024
- #Russia will take Odessa in the settlement negotiations
- The USA will suffer a huge global loss in reputation due to defeat of Ukraine
- This will impact the #dollar and treasury debt markets, causing more countries to pivot to #BRICS currencies
- We are watching the final chapter of the fall of the U.S. empire
- Full interview with former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter
