Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FLASHBACK: WHO's Tedros: "Some Countries Giving Boosters To KILL Children"
85 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Director General Of W.H.O. Says The Quiet Part out Loud, Boosters Used To Kill Children?Tedros Ghebreyesus: “If it’s going to be used it’s better to focus on those groups, who have risk of severe disease and death rather than as we see some countries are using to give boosters to kill children which is not right.” 

from December 2021. 



Keywords
pandemicpredictionpopulation controlbioweaponxfilescovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket