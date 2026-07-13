Why Endless War Fuels Corruption and Control, an interview with Tucker Carlson

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War doesn't just cost lives—it expands power. Tucker Carlson discusses how endless conflicts strengthen centralized control while distancing leaders from the people they serve. Peace, accountability, and humility remain essential for preserving both freedom and human dignity.
#Peace #War #Freedom #Leadership #Geopolitics #TuckerCarlson
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