Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A look at my seedier side of life MVI_2952-3,5merged
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
221 Subscribers
Shop now
19 views
Published Yesterday

Each day, with wild doves waiting, I put fresh seed into my home-made bird-feeder, put together from parts from a pedestal fan that stopped working. I don’t get the time to empty it out daily, so old seed accumulates, and when it rains it sprouts. The dinner plate has caused a halo of sprouted wheat to appear, with an interesting visual effect.

Keywords
healthgardengarlicwheatmedicinepotatoeshomeparsleyaloe verabamboosprouting seedsdovesbird-feedermullein teacanary mixbudgie mix

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket