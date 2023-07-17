A look at my seedier side of life MVI_2952-3,5merged

Each day, with wild doves waiting, I put
fresh seed into my home-made bird-feeder, put together from parts from a
pedestal fan that stopped working. I don’t get the time to empty it out daily,
so old seed accumulates, and when it rains it sprouts. The dinner plate has
caused a halo of sprouted wheat to appear, with an interesting visual effect.
