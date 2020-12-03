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SPECIAL: Questioning Pandemic Statistical Reporting w/DAYZofNOAH
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122 views • December 03, 2020
Original Video:
THE GREAT TRANSITION: Bernaysian Medicine and the Illusion of Mass Illness https://youtu.be/rJEeSqi2HfA
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#Pandemic #DAYZofNOAH #BradfromCarolina
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Brad From Carolina
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THE GREAT TRANSITION: Bernaysian Medicine and the Illusion of Mass Illness https://youtu.be/rJEeSqi2HfA
4 ways to support the channel & ministry!
------------------------------
(1) PayPal (preferred and easiest)
Make a one-time donation at: http://paypal.me/Bradsward
(2) Streamlabs
Donate Live or anytime by following this link to my personal donation page:
https://streamlabs.com/plasteroparis1
(3) Superchat (YouTube)
Make a LIVE Donation During Stream by following directions in Live chat
(4) PATREON
Subscribe with a recurring pledge on Patreon for access to exclusive content and giveaways!
https://www.patreon.com/ArmorOfTruth?...
Brad from Carolina/Armor of Truth is a full-time ministry.
Content will always be free. Please Consider Donating To Support!
------------------------------
#Pandemic #DAYZofNOAH #BradfromCarolina
Shared from and subscribe to:
Brad From Carolina
https://www.youtube.com/c/BradfromCarolina/videos
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