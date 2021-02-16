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Has the Nesara/Gesara Act Already Been Enacted?
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196 views • February 16, 2021
#nesara #gesara #thebestisyettocome
Some sources say that the NESARA and GESARA Act has been quietly enacted on November 2nd, 2020 right before the election by President Donald Trump. Is it true?
In this video, I will provide the evidence that this act might have been activated, answer why it hasn't been implemented until now, and what is really going on behind the scenes at the moment.
This video is based on my last article entitled NESARA and GESARA Act – Has It Already Been Implemented? https://massawakening.org/nesara-and-gesara-act/
In 34:00 minute mark, I made a mistake and it should have been "No one is taking orders from Mr. B" and not Mr. T.
To the Victory of the Light & Let’s Make Earth Great Again.
WWG1WGA
My Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
The book is available for purchase at
https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554
Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AuthorHerscu
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/massawakening17/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOExmmgBBs6modZZpx8A3jw/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
BuzzSprout (podcasts): https://www.buzzsprout.com/674843/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu
Some sources say that the NESARA and GESARA Act has been quietly enacted on November 2nd, 2020 right before the election by President Donald Trump. Is it true?
In this video, I will provide the evidence that this act might have been activated, answer why it hasn't been implemented until now, and what is really going on behind the scenes at the moment.
This video is based on my last article entitled NESARA and GESARA Act – Has It Already Been Implemented? https://massawakening.org/nesara-and-gesara-act/
In 34:00 minute mark, I made a mistake and it should have been "No one is taking orders from Mr. B" and not Mr. T.
To the Victory of the Light & Let’s Make Earth Great Again.
WWG1WGA
My Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
The book is available for purchase at
https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554
Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AuthorHerscu
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/massawakening17/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOExmmgBBs6modZZpx8A3jw/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
BuzzSprout (podcasts): https://www.buzzsprout.com/674843/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu
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