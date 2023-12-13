Rep. Comer on House Floor Before Crucial Impeachment Inquiry Vote Targeting Joe Biden

Rep. James Comer Takes Stand on House Floor Before Crucial Impeachment Inquiry Vote Targeting Joe Biden

Oversight Committee: “Joe Biden has repeatedly lied to the American people about his family’s corrupt influence peddling schemes.

“He told the American people he never spoke to his son about his family’s business dealings.





“He claimed there was an ‘absolute wall’ between his official government duties as Vice President and his family.





“He said his family never made money from China.





“All of these are blatant lies.





“Our investigation has revealed how Joe Biden knew of, participated in, and benefited from his family cashing in on the Biden name around the world.”





