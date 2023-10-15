Second US Aircraft Carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower En Route to Israel Enters Mediterranean

Second U.S. Aircraft Carrier Might Join USS Gerald Ford Off Israel. In a recent update, the White House announced that the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, a US aircraft carrier, is en route to the Mediterranean for a "long-scheduled deployment.". According to National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, this deployment is set to commence within a week. The Eisenhower and its accompanying strike group will journey across the Atlantic Ocean before reaching the Mediterranean.

