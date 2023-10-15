Create New Account
Second US Aircraft Carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower En Route to Israel Enters Mediterranean
Second U.S. Aircraft Carrier Might Join USS Gerald Ford Off Israel. In a recent update, the White House announced that the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, a US aircraft carrier, is en route to the Mediterranean for a "long-scheduled deployment.". According to National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, this deployment is set to commence within a week. The Eisenhower and its accompanying strike group will journey across the Atlantic Ocean before reaching the Mediterranean.

false flag israel palestine ww3 hamas gog and magog great reset global financial collapse uss dwight d eisenhower globalist crime syndicate corporation second us aircraft carrier israel

