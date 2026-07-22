Washington’s Unemployment Fund Is in Trouble: 37% Tax Hike Coming for Businesses?

Washington state’s unemployment insurance system is facing serious financial pressure, and employers could soon be handed the bill.

The state is projected to pay roughly $2.4 billion in unemployment benefits while collecting only about $1.8 billion in employer taxes, creating a potential $600 million annual gap. At the same time, Washington has expanded unemployment eligibility to striking workers, increased its maximum weekly benefit to $1,208, and is seeing more eligible workers claim benefits for longer periods.

Now, with the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund projected to fall below the state’s solvency threshold, Washington employers could face an average 37% increase in unemployment insurance tax rates over the next three years, beginning in 2027.

In this episode, we break down the numbers, the new benefits for striking workers, the financial condition of Washington’s unemployment trust fund, and what higher employer taxes could mean for small businesses, workers, consumers, and the cost of living.

This comes as Washington is already confronting major budget pressures, rising taxes, increasing utility costs, and growing concerns about the long-term affordability of state government.

At some point, Olympia has to answer a basic question: How many new promises can taxpayers and businesses afford before the math finally catches up?

Thank you for watching.





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