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MEL GIBSON WAS RIGHT- "FUC*ING J£WS... THE J£WS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL THE WARS IN THE WORLD"
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657 views • November 03, 2021
Mel Gibson Warned The World... Mel Gibson Was Right. "F*****g Jews... The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world," the arrest report claims Gibson said. It also says the actor had threatened to piss on the floor of the police station and had at one point tried to run from the arresting officer. The ruling Tuesday came after his lawyer had requested the dismissal. The actor-director successfully completed the terms of his three-year probation following the misdemeanor drunken driving arrest. As part of his no-contest plea, Gibson also paid about $1,600 in fines and had to attend Alcoholics Anonymous and other meetings. Gibson has repeatedly apologized for making the derogatory comments about Jews to the sheriff's deputy who arrested him in 2006 in Malibu, Calif.
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ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
Partial Credit Goes to ---- https://worldtruthvideos.website/watch/oEOXNmhsaHq8TnV&rl=182755
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
Partial Credit Goes to ---- https://worldtruthvideos.website/watch/oEOXNmhsaHq8TnV&rl=182755
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