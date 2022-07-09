☀️ NESARA ISO20022 Crypto & Great Financial Reset - XRP Buyback ☀️

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AUSTRALIANS, GET YOUR FREE BITCOIN:
https://www.coinspot.com.au/join/REFDNDTE4
OVERSEAS RESIDENTS, BUY YOUR ISO 20022 COINS HERE:
https://www.coinspot.com.au - REGISTER and COPY IN THIS REFERRAL CODE = RGNA8E
NFT GALLERY:
https://ab2.gallery/address/DJ6PZFTWDFT6WQ377QDFDEFLZSCKJ4JDIKUDUUTH7YVLQVZT7KVXJHKAH4
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction, Disclaimer
1:20 History of NESARA
3:00 The Problems with Bitcoin - Wasteful, Slow, El Salvador and their "App"
4:37 ISO 20022, What is it? Compliant Coins Explored
9:55 Anyone Remember Quark? Red Flags for HBAR and QNT
17:26 Airdrops and Trustlines on XRPL, early tests for CBDCs?
20:11 Great Financial Reset - Transitioning from a Debt Based Economy
24:20 Understanding the $35000 XRP Price, Set By Consensus
28:03 Why XRP is Better Than Gold to Back World Reserve Currencies
30:47 The 'Buy Back' Scenario, How It Would Happen