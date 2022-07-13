The HATERS Admit: DC globalist Elites hope that President Trump Dies

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MSNBC hack accidentally slips up and admits the DC globalist elites hope that President Trump dies.
“Look we have no plan for this, except sitting around hoping [Trump] dies.”
Newsflash: The MAGA movement is here to stay, long after Trump is gone. We are only just beginning. President Trump planted the seed, now watch us grow!
Credit: TheStormHasArrived
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10343