Egypt to inaugurate Grand Egyptian Museum near Giza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
26 views • 2 days ago

Egypt to inaugurate Grand Egyptian Museum near Giza

Egypt will open the Grand Egyptian Museum on Saturday, according to CBS News. The $1 billion landmark — decades in the making — will host dozens of foreign leaders and dignitaries for its official opening ceremony.

The museum, located about a mile from the pyramids of Giza, is the largest in the world dedicated to a single civilization. Its exhibits span some 7,000 years of Egyptian history, from prehistory to the Roman era.

CBS News reported that more than 100,000 artifacts will be displayed, including the full collection of King Tutankhamun’s treasures and a massive statue of Ramses II.

Officials hope the new museum will draw up to 5 million visitors annually and strengthen Egypt’s tourism industry.

