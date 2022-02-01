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FULL SHOW: Canada Truckers Announce Convoy Rides On To Shut Down Canadian Border
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200 views • February 01, 2022
The Freedom Convoy rides on in Canada as the decision is made to block the US/Canada border as Justin Trudeau is yet to resign or relinquish the covid mandates. Trudeau continues to lie about the truckers and is now attempting to send law enforcement after them and shut off their bank accounts. Owen Shroyer takes calls from Canadians with their thoughts on the convoy and the lies from Trudeau. It’s not just Trudeau that is lying, Jen Psaki and Joe Biden can’t stop lying either.
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