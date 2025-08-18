BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Absolute Confidence
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
14 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 1 day ago

8/17/2025

Job 19:25-27 Absolute Confidence In Life After Death

Intro:  Man is made in the image and likeness of God.  That automatically means we our soul and our spirits cannot die.  We will live forever!  The question is are you going to live in smoking or non-smoking.  Heaven or hell.  With Jesus or with yourself in the lake of fire! 

Most today tell us that after death is nothing.  We just cease the Exist.  If that is the case why not do all the fun living you can while you can.  Why care for anyone but yourself?  Why try to help others….what is the purpose to life if we are like animals whose life ends after death.  After all life is just vanity of vanities according to Ecclesiastes if there is no God and no life after death.   Why bother doing anything beyond your basic neccessites?  Why care for others?  Why not get all you can and can all you get?

 

Keywords
biblemystery babylonend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy