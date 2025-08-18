© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
8/17/2025
Job 19:25-27 Absolute Confidence In Life After Death
Intro: Man is made in the image and
likeness of God. That automatically
means we our soul and our spirits cannot die.
We will live forever! The question
is are you going to live in smoking or non-smoking. Heaven or hell. With Jesus or with yourself in the lake of
fire!
Most today tell us that after death is nothing. We just cease the Exist. If that is the case why not do all the fun living you can while you can. Why care for anyone but yourself? Why try to help others….what is the purpose to life if we are like animals whose life ends after death. After all life is just vanity of vanities according to Ecclesiastes if there is no God and no life after death. Why bother doing anything beyond your basic neccessites? Why care for others? Why not get all you can and can all you get?