The Russians Are Coming! Putin's Warships Surround UK

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In the last few days the British defence minister has resigned in protest as the lack of UK defence funding, the Royal Marines have stormed a Russian 'shadow tanker' in the English Channel, and a Russian frigate has fired warning shots at a British sailing yacht off the Isle of Wight. What is going on? The truth is Russia is taking advantage of the poor state of Britain's navy to threaten British coastal waters and vital communications infrastructure - and its getting worse!
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