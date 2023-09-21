Create New Account
Freedom Caucus Opposes Deal to Avoid Shutdown | Mike Huckabee
Published 19 hours ago

Freedom Caucus Opposes Deal to Avoid Shutdown | Mike Huckabee

Mike Huckabee joins The Chris Salcedo Show to discuss spending battle on Capitol Hill as a government shutdown looms




