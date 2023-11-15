Wakanda Forever (Haiti) 🙅🏾‍♂️

Haiti has one of the largest iridium reserves in the world. The country is second in iridium reserves after South Africa, says economics development specialists, Haiti’s iridium reserves are located in its Southeast Department.





Iridium is one of the rarest metals on earth. It was first discovered in 1803 by Smithson Tennant. This metal is known for its strong corrosion resistance, high melting point, and hardness. These characteristics make it particularly suitable for certain industrial applications.

Its resistance to high temperatures and corrosion makes it almost indispensable in the manufacture of aircraft engines, deep water pipelines, and automotive catalytic converters. It is also used in various quantities in the manufacture of medical and electronic devices, spark plugs, watches, and compasses.





“One of the world’s largest refiners of platinum group metals, Heraeus Precious Metals, says iridium is also used in the manufacture of 5G smartphones, and high-end products requiring the use of organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs),” reports BBC Africa.





