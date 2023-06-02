Duke DENIED Transplant Over Vaxx Status: Yulia Hicks Overcomes MEDICAL TYRANNY & Gets New Kidney

Yulia Hicks’ mother Chrissy joins Stew to detail the successful kidney transplant for her daughter and the discrimination they endured at the hands of the Covid tyrants at Duke University hospital.

Thanks to stories in alternative media spaces Americans gave their hard earned money for Yulia’s kidney transplant.

Duke University hospital refused to put her on a transplant list because she did not want to take the Covid-19 death jab.

Thankfully, the ECU Health Medical Center agreed to do the kidney transplant surgery.

However, right before the surgery took place Duke University Hospital allegedly tried to steal the donor for another patient.

At the heart of this incident is a story about medical freedom and the fight against medical tyranny.

Currently, the North Carolina legislature is considering passing “Yulia’s Law” which would ban hospitals in the state from discriminating based on vaccine status.

The bill has passed the House but is currently stalled in the Senate.

Donate and support Yulia Hicks as she recovers from kidney transplant surgery by giving at https://www.givesendgo.com/kidneyforyulia



