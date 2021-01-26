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Trump Predictions: Robin D. Bullock 20210126: Office Vacated
Common Law Theory
Common Law Theory
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895 views • February 01, 2021
"You can say all you want, 'I am the President', but you, Joe Biden, are not the President, and neither shall you ever be. The office of the President of the United States of America has been vacated. And you, Jackal, have not occupied it."

"I have said Donald Trump will be President for four more years. I meant it. I have said Joe Biden will not be, and he won't."

Historical Documentation of the statement made by Robin D. Bullock on January 26th 2021. Excerpted from the Youtube channel page of Robin D. Bullock, video title "The Eleventh Hour S11 #10".
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trumppresidentbibleiceprophecypropheticbidengoprepublicanfirepredictionwordprophetsignjudgmentpharaohred seathird partyjackalsuccessionbalconyscaffoldwithering
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