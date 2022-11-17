Feds Sue Doctor for $500 BILLION for Suggesting Americans Take Vitamins During Pandemic!!!

"The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has charged Dr. Dric Nepute, 41, and his company Quickwork with violating the Covid-19 Consumer Protection Act through his marketing of Vitamin D and zinc as a way to treat or prevent Covid-19."
Article about this complete insanity: https://100percentfedup.com/doctor-facing-over-500-billion-in-civil-penalties-for-telling-people-to-take-vitamin-d-and-zinc-during-covid-pandemic/
Fight With Eric: http://fightwitheric.com
(Nov 17, 2022) The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson: https://rumble.com/v1v8dz2-doctor-sued-for-pushing-vitamin-d-over-covid-vaccine.html
