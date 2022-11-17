Create New Account
Feds Sue Doctor for $500 BILLION for Suggesting Americans Take Vitamins During Pandemic!!!
Published 11 days ago

"The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has charged Dr. Dric Nepute, 41, and his company Quickwork with violating the Covid-19 Consumer Protection Act through his marketing of Vitamin D and zinc as a way to treat or prevent Covid-19."


Article about this complete insanity:  https://100percentfedup.com/doctor-facing-over-500-billion-in-civil-penalties-for-telling-people-to-take-vitamin-d-and-zinc-during-covid-pandemic/


Fight With Eric: http://fightwitheric.com


(Nov 17, 2022) The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson: https://rumble.com/v1v8dz2-doctor-sued-for-pushing-vitamin-d-over-covid-vaccine.html

vaccinesvitamin damericalawsuitgovernmentpandemictyrannyvitaminszinccovideric neputeemerald robinson

