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All because of Corona? – The lie of the millennium! (by Ivo Sasek)
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60 views • May 25, 2021
Whoever listened to yesterday’s SRF-news must have thought: “Finally the mainstream media is telling the truth”. There it was clearly said: “The humanitarian crisis caused by the corona virus could have been avoided. An independent board of experts engaged by the World Health Organization arrived at this conclusion.” But whoever thinks that it’s now clear who is to blame is mistaken. The “self-appointed examiners of the WHO” know their job: Corona must remain the culprit!
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