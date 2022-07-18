Over 460,000 Firms Went Bankrupt in China in the First Half of This Year

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https://gnews.org/post/pvew3ec6
07/16/2022 Spotlight on China: Zheng Yuhuang, a professor at Tsinghua University, revealed that over 460,000 firms went bankrupt and over 3 million private businesses were shut down in China in the first half of this year.