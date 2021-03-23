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The biggest expansion of state power in living memory in the UK
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LOCKDOWN ONE YEAR ON | THE BIGGEST EXPANSION OF STATE POWER IN LIVING MEMORY MPs will vote *this THURSDAY* on whether to renew or repeal the draconian emergency law. ⬇️ EMAIL YOUR MP TO REPEAL THE CORONAVIRUS ACT NOW ⬇️ https://bigbrotherwatch.org.uk/Corona... If you want to support our work fighting for a freer future, please join us: https://bigbrotherwatch.org.uk/join/n...
LOCKDOWN, BIGGEST EXPANSION OF STATE POWER IN LIVING MEMORY, IT MUST BE ENDED
LOCKDOWN, BIGGEST EXPANSION OF STATE POWER IN LIVING MEMORY, IT MUST BE ENDED
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