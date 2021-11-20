RegSledge7/Tamara(?): November 20, 2021 [20.11.2021]

'There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!''You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.' - TamaraTamara: I left the music industry and Hollywood to stand for Jesus Christ and fight for Truth. You can only kill me once. I will come back immortal.Tamara Desiree Magdalene @HolySpiritGirl7 · 31. majI put Scripture in my videos for a reason. You are SUPPOSED to read it. And yet, most skip right over it and ask me questions that are IN the Scripture I posted. This is the kind of thing that makes me want to move on and start a website for ppl who are serious about Scripture.WARNING: If you are too sensitive, this channel is not for you. I do not force my beliefs nor faith on anyone. However, this is my rock, not yours. If you find no value in my messages or take offense, nobody is making you stay here. Remember, you found me, not the other way around. If you can't come in peace, don't come at all. God bless.Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua #2Joined May 15, 2021 - 4.91K subscribers99 views Nov 21, 2021RegSledge7328 subscribers