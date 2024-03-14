- Ukraine is suffering from a growing military manpower crisis in addition to a lack of arms and ammunition;
- Trained military manpower takes up to half a year to produce, new brigade-sized units can take up to 30 months to stand up;
- Ukraine and its Western sponsors simply cannot produce trained military manpower faster than Russia is removing it from the battlefield;
- This leaves the collective West with the choice of either accepting it has lost its proxy war with Russia, or attempting to intervene more directly;
References:
NEO - Ukraine’s Manpower Crisis: No Amount of Money or Aid Can Solve It (March 5, 2024):
https://journal-neo.su/2024/03/05/ukraines-manpower-crisis-no-amount-of-money-or-aid-can-solve-it/
How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR
Mirrored - The New Atlas
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.