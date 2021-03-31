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The Covid-19 Genocide of 2020
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40 views • March 31, 2021
Here are a couple of excellent quick fix solutions to the problem of the "too much information" factor involved in bringing uninformed people up to speed with where we are at with our current situation. This video very informative and straight talking video featuring Claire Edwards, and below a very informative and well written web article provided by Stop World Control.
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/proof/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/proof/
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