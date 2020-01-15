How to Zero at 25 Yards - Weaver V3 on 45-70 Marlin Guide Gun

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Guide Gun 45-70 Cheat Sheet
20 yards zero
50 - 100 yards 1.5" high
130 yards zero
150 yards 2" low
175 yards 5" low
200 yards 10" low
225 yards 15" low
250 yards 22" low
Appleseed Prep - Inches, Minutes, and Clicks
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