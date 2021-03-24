Firepit Church w Resistance Chicks & Patriot Gallery's Bday!

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Patriot Gallery Here Leah and Michelle's Mom. I hate to say good Bye to 2020. 60602020.. Today is my birthday I have to say good Bye to that year. born in 60 turned 60 in 2020. Glorious Year. So many people free from their slavery to the mundane. We had a swingers club shut Down. Everyone was so excited to see that. People Living Independent and Free. Marriages finding their love for one another and for their children grandparents. God's intended plan Family Farms! No one loving some else's spouse, (Work place affairs). King David had that problem and paid a dear price for it. A gift for you! Great Reading ! My favorite! http://peace2you.org/wp-conten....t/u... George Washington
1st U.S. President
"While we are zealously performing the duties of good citizens and soldiers, we certainly
ought not to be inattentive to the higher duties of religion. To the distinguished character
of Patriot, it should be our highest glory to add the more distinguished character of
Christian."
Learn God's plan! People raised on the Farm with big families taught at home the Word of God. Bible. Let's say 2 or 3 hours. the rest of the day children with their parents learn to fish! Build an outhouse, a storage, build a chicken coup, sew dresses, other clothes, embroidering, husbandry. Children learn to grow their own food, clean their own rooms, etc. Silver/Gold is Constitutional Money. A man after my heart! God would say. Education about the founding Fathers and doing things right. People of honor. America has to be Trustworthy or you end up with a complete surveillance State. If people are out of control. have no honor. Society has to write down a thousand times, a thousand..... times a thousand laws. Or God writes his laws on our hearts, People raised on the Farm with big families . Children who become independent, self sufficient, VERY HEALTHY, milk a cow twice a day growing up drinking milk 3 or 4 times a day. End Game: You have trustworthy self-disciplined, self-controlled to do for themselves. Moral, clean minded upright. Keep their word, would never lie! People exactly like the people at the foundation of this country up until Rothschilds, Rockefellers, evil took over America and started "Public Education" To take God and Christianity out of everything.