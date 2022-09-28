Episode 180: Is EMF Making You Sick? with Peter Sullivan

EMF can cause many problems and dis-ease. Learn from Peter Sullivan how to identify if EMF is making you sick and how to recover from EMF sensitivity.

07:04 What is Dirty Electricity

10:06 EMF hypersensitivity symptoms

13:47 Things you can do to have less or low EMF exposure without spending money.

18:58 Even if you do all the shielding, the magnetic fields can still go through a lot of those things.

19:40 A lot of people reported that as soon as the power goes out in their area, everybody feels calmer and more relaxed

20:31 The strategies to reduce EMF exposure in your home

28:02 Regular Car versus Electric Car

29:46 How to recover yourself and your kids from the EMF sensitivity

34:13 The danger of too much EMF Detox

39:59 One of the big NOs and one of the worst EMF exposure is having something like electronics that’s right on your body.

41:40 Things or gadgets that could help block or lessen EMFs exposure



Peter Sullivan is the founder and CEO of Clear Light Ventures, Inc., as well as an environmental health funder who focuses on toxins and wireless safety. He has spent the last 17 years focusing on environmental health. Peter’s work on detoxification and EMF (electromagnetic fields) have been featured in the book Toxin Toxout, Mother Jones magazine, Paleo Magazine, and CNN’s Morgan Spurlock: Inside Man. He is an executive producer of the documentary “Generation Zapped”, about the health effects of wireless, and co-executive producer of the film “The Devil We Know” about Teflon pollution. Peter serves as a board advisor to Pure Earth (pollution.org), and the International Institute for Building-Biology Ecology. Previously, he worked as a software designer, making software easier to use at Netflix, Inc., Interwoven, Inc., [email protected], and Silicon Graphics. He also served as an Executive Officer and pilot in the United States Navy. He has a B.A. in psychology from the University of Detroit and an M.S. in computer science from Stanford University

