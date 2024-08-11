© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
if you buy this Rincon, PR house you get a food supply
0
88 views • 8 months ago
the backyard is set up for you to produce half of your own food. I'll walk you through the plants and the systems that are in place for you to be able to eat without going to a grocery store or feed store.
the reason I'm a little groggy in this video is I'm in the middle of moving out. I've been renting the property, but while I was here, I thought I would fix it up for whomever would take it over next.
when you buy the house please reach out to me and I'll help you
