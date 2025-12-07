Tucker Carlson asked FM of Qatar why Israel Bombed his country - DOHA in Qatar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson: Qatar on Israeli bombing: 'It's just throwing everything against the wall'
💬 “The concept of mediation is a safe place for the conflicting parties to achieve a deal, to end wars and to end conflicts. To have a mediator being bombed by one of the parties of the conflict – this has been unprecedented,” Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman told Tucker Carlson at the Doha Forum.
Israel struck Qatar’s capital in September, targeting a Hamas team that was discussing the Gaza ceasefire proposal.
💬 "It's not really acceptable... no one can swallow it," Mohammed bin Abdulrahman said
Tucker Carlson Network's full DOHA interview with the FM of Qatar:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pk9ytyoABy0
Doha is the capital of Qatar, it's also:
Here's: https://dohaforum.org/