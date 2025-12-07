Tucker Carlson: Qatar on Israeli bombing: 'It's just throwing everything against the wall'

💬 “The concept of mediation is a safe place for the conflicting parties to achieve a deal, to end wars and to end conflicts. To have a mediator being bombed by one of the parties of the conflict – this has been unprecedented,” Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman told Tucker Carlson at the Doha Forum.

Israel struck Qatar’s capital in September, targeting a Hamas team that was discussing the Gaza ceasefire proposal.

💬 "It's not really acceptable... no one can swallow it," Mohammed bin Abdulrahman said

Tucker Carlson Network's full DOHA interview with the FM of Qatar:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pk9ytyoABy0

Doha is the capital of Qatar, it's also:

DOHA (Defense Office of Hearings and Appeals) is a U.S. government agency for security clearance hearings.

Here's: https://dohaforum.org/



