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PUBLICZNE BANKI LOKALNE. Czas na PIENIĄDZ LUDZI. Ellen Hodgson Brown wywiad CZĘŚĆ 1
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21 views • May 13, 2020
Ellen Hodgson Brown jest amerykańską pisarką, adwokatem, mówcą i orędownikiem medycyny alternatywnej i reformy finansowej, przede wszystkim bankowości publicznej. Brown jest założycielem i prezesem Instytutu Bankowości Publicznej, bezstronnego ośrodka analitycznego zajmującego się tworzeniem banków publicznych.
Public vs Private Banking (New 2019 Ellen Brown Interview) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnD57...
DAROWIZNY na działania edukacyjne i publikację skiążek: Pay Pal na www.samoswiadomi.pl
Public vs Private Banking (New 2019 Ellen Brown Interview) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnD57...
DAROWIZNY na działania edukacyjne i publikację skiążek: Pay Pal na www.samoswiadomi.pl
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