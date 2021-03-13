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Anthony Fauci Admits Covid Shot is New Technology Being Tested and We are the Ginny Pigs!
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71 views • March 13, 2021
RealNewsChannel.com

Anthony Fauci Admits Covid Shot is New Technology Being Tested and We are the Ginny Pigs! A 6pm Curfew For Men! Congress Has Passed Enough Stimulus In The Last Year To Give Every American $42,000! Tucker Carlson Reacts to Biden’s Presidential Address on Coronavirus: “How Dare You”! And More News!

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